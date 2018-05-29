How much longer must we endure this abominable rain? Hang in there, Miami.

By Jim Rassol for the Sun Sentinel/TNS

A cyclist tries to stay dry along Collins Avenue on Miami Beach. Rain from Subtropical Storm Alberto was expected to drench the Memorial Day weekend.

OK, we’ve had it. The kid’s taken the umbrella. South Florida roads are packed with Drivers In The Mist, bumping into each other, constipating traffic when failed intersection lights aren’t doing the job well enough.

When does this rain stop and we return to our normal rainy season? You know, sunny, insufferable steaminess interrupted daily by 20 to 30 minutes of rain? That’s South Florida, daggone it, not continuous drenching wetness from never-ending iron gray, Monitor vs. Merrimack skies.

“Probably later this week, Thursday-ish,” National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Hagen said.

Hagen said South Florida’s still getting a southern flow of moisture associated with Tropical Depression Alberto as well as winds bringing moisture from the Caribbean. Also, we’ve been in the annual rainy season for a couple of weeks now.

And what we did get from Alberto could’ve been worse.

“Most of South Florida did not get more than five inches of rain during Alberto,” Hagen said.