How do you say ‘Art Basel’? Hint: It’s not an herb.
The question pops up each December, when the annual Art Basel in Miami Beach mega art fair comes to town: Is it Baah-sel or BA-sel?
The correct answer is Baah-sel (like a sheep.) The name comes from a Swiss city that is home to the original Art Basel fair, held each June.
BA-sel would be the leafy herb you put on your mozzarella-and-tomato salad.
Art Basel in Miami Beach and the many surrounding art fairs will be held this year the week of Dec. 5 in Miami and Miami Beach.
Click this link if you’re bored and want to hear people pronounce “Art Basel” in different accents: http://bit.ly/2zd27a0.