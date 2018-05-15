Hooters Girls are about way more than serving wings in tight orange shorts.

And then they were two.

Two Hooters Girls who competed in local contests vying to nab the title of Miss Hooters International each earned a spot in the upcoming 22nd Annual Hooters International Pageant over Memorial Day weekend. The event, featuring a concert with Jake Owen, is open to the public, but too bad, so sad. The pageant isn’t being held here, but in North Carolina at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26.

You can still ogle the beauties at the restaurants where they work, though: Jessica Nunez (Miss Fort Lauderdale) is a staffer at the Pembroke Pines location and Allison Calderon (Miss Miami) struts her stuff at Bayside.

Both competed in the local and regional swimsuit contests for one of the 80 coveted spots.

The winner nets a $30,000 cash prize and a chance to serve as the face of the popular brand, assisting in openings around the world, appearing in national advertisements and contribute to special events throughout the year.

So who’s your pick? That’s a tough one. Calderon is a six year Hooters vet with a journalism degree. She’s into running and charity work.

“My favorite organization that I’ve been fortunate enough to be involved in raising funds and awareness is Self Help International,” she said of the organization that works to alleviate hunger and rural poverty and empower females. “Words can’t describe the gratitude I have towards Hooters for shaping the way my life has been over the past six years.”

As for colleague Nunez, she also graduated with a degree in communications. The server is also way into fitness, doing stuff like interval training, lightweights and cardio about five days a week.

One of her favorite charities she’s involved in is called the Sunrise Rockies, a “team of loving people from ages 3 to 66 years young that are physically and mentally challenged,” says Nunez. “We help the players by acting as buddies, guiding the players around the bases, and build them up by cheering them on. It is major physical activity with team bonding and life lessons along the way.”

Nunez wants people to just see her as so much more than a waitress:

“We don’t just serve food in orange shorts, we serve our community.”

More info: www.HootersFlorida.com