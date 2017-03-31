OMG. H&M to open a NEW store on Miami Beach! We’ve got the exclusive details.

Mark your calendars, fashionistas and fashionistos. On April 27, 2017 at noon, everyone’s favorite on-trend and wallet-friendly retailer, H&M, is opening a new (yay for new!) store at 763 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach.

The novel store marks the Swedish mega chain’s 32nd door in the Sunshine State and its second Miami Beach shop (the other is located on Lincoln Road). Nestled on Collins Avenue, the new H&M will boast 15,000 square feet of clothing and accessories for women and men. It will also include a “shop in shop” section for accessories.

To celebrate the new shop, the H&M will offer the first 500 shoppers in line an H&M fashion pass valued between $10 and $500 (whoa!). And in true eco-friendly fashion, customers who garment recycle on opening day can also enter to win a gift card from $50 to $500.

The company plans to hire 50 employees to staff the store. Anyone interested in applying for a job can visit career.hm.com.

H&M, 763 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach; (855) 466-7467