Hialeah can’t win. In the latest study, it ranks poorly for this reason

Hialeah can’t catch a break. Researchers who spend their time ranking cities based on quality of life are constantly shining a light on Hialeah’s greatest weaknesses.

If you let the experts at WalletHub describe Hialeah, they’d say it has a diversity problem, that it’s hard on summer job applicants, that its residents are some of the unhealthiest and unhappiest, and that overall, Hialeah is just an all-around sinful place.

So what’s researcher’s latest gripe with Hialeah? Well, it’s just in time for summer: According to WalletHub, Hialeah is ranked one of the country’s worst places to have a staycation. Analysts used 36 factors, based on fun and cost efficiency, to determine the best cities for locals to enjoy their summer without a visit to the airport. Out of 150 cities in the study, Hialeah was No. 144. In comparison to other large cities, Hialeah fares poorly in these categories: recreation, food and entertainment, and rest and relaxation, experts say.

Among the 36 factors was parks per capita, which proved to be the biggest challenge for Hialeah. Out of the 150 large cities, Hialeah has the least parks per capita. New York, which has the most parks per its resident, has 13.5 times as many parks as Hialeah.

Here are the United States cities that researchers say are the best for a summer staycation:

Orlando, Florida Chicago San Diego Seattle, Washington Tampa, Florida Las Vegas Atlanta Portland, Oregon San Fransisco New York

Hialeah was ranked just ahead of Newark, New Jersey; Fremont, Santa Ana and Oxnard California; Yonkers, New York and Chula Vista, California.