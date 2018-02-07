Hey, scrubs! TLC is coming to Miami.

TLC minus the L comes to The Fair!

When Beyonce was a mere teenager in Houston dreaming of the big time, TLC was on fire.

The trio of 20-something Atlanta badasses–Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, and Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes–were the queen R&Bees of the ’90s. whose two biggest albums, “CrazySexyCool” and “Fanmail” sold over 20 million copies between them. They sang enduring hits like “No Scrubs,” Waterfalls,” “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” and “Creep.” That was when people still bought CDs.

But, like most bands who experience massive success, some crappy luck including bankruptcy and the death of Lopes in 2002 at age 30 cut that high ride short and left T&C to rest on their throwback status.

But the groundbreaking girls–er, middle aged women now–refuse to remain mere throwbacks. The pair have since staged a comeback and while they’re not selling out stadiums, per se, they are touring and will make a stop at in Miami. The show will be 8 p.m. Friday, April 6 at the Main Street Stage at–wait for it–the 2018 Miami Dade County Youth Fair. Tickets are just $10 and are on a first come, first served basis and trust us, they won’t last.

“I don’t think there’s ever gonna be another group quite like us,” Thomas (Chilli) told Aussie newspaper, Mercury. “I hope they remember how much we really care about issues. That Girl Power thing? That’s us, all day long. Hopefully they’ll see all the hard work that we’ve done. We opened the doors for so many other females, whether they’re girl groups, solo artists or whatever.”