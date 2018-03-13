Here are the six new stores opening at the Aventura Mall

Now that Aventura Mall’s epic 93-foot-tall slide and new wing are open for play and biz, we have more news from the much-loved mall: Six new boutiques are joining the mix. These stores include Carolina Herrera, Furla, John Hardy, Bond. No. 9, DAORO and Djula.

“We’re excited to welcome these world-class brands to Aventura Mall,” says Co-Chair and CEO of Turnberry Associates Jackie Soffer. “Their international appeal will resonate with our local shoppers and visitors from around the world.”

Here’s a breakdown of what’s opening:

1. Carolina Herrera

One word pops into mind when you thinki of New-Yorker-by-way-of-Venezuela Carolina Herrera’s designs: Timeless. The new Carolina Herrera boutique is brimming with handbags, accessories and ready-to-wear collections. Now open on the lower level next to Nordstrom, the boutique is set to sell children’s clothing this summer, too.

2. Furla

When it comes to handbags, Italians just get it. Boasting Bologna, Italy roots, Furla’s collections of bags, footwear, small leather goods and gadgets are both expertly crafted and conversation pieces. The Furla boutique will open this summer on the Upper Level above Center Court.

3. John Hardy

Inspired by the idyllic island of Bali and its time-honored jewelry-making traditions, John Hardy is best known for its modern and dramatic designs for both women and men. The jewelry store is slated to open this summer next to Ted Baker on the Lower Level of Center Court.

4. Bond No. 9

Get a whiff (pun intended) of this: The first fragrance collection to pay homage to New York — Bond No. 9 — is now open on the Upper Level across from Chanel Fragrance & Beauty. With 70 fragrances to choose from, a visit here is scent-sational.

5. DAORO

Diamonds, gold, watches, oh my! Venezuelan-based luxury jewelry store DAORO is now open on the Upper Level in the Nordstrom court. Jewelry brands such as Mikimoto, Marco Bicego, Ulysse-Nardin, Montblanc and more are in store.

6. Djula

Ooh la la. A Parisian brand, Djula features whimsical, diamond-swathed jewelry collections. Celebrities such as Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and Jennifer Lopez have been spotted dripping in Djula, giving it the celebrity stamp of approval. Djula’s temporary location is open on the Upper Level between Nordstrom and Macy’s. The permanent location, set to open this spring, will be on the Upper Level above Center Court.

Aventura Mall is also home to more than 300 stores such as Apple, Anthropologie, H&M, Urban Outfitters, Forever 21, Bath & Bodyworks, Gymboree, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Fendi, Burberry and more.

Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura; aventuramall.com