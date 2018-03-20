It’s been four months since her painful split from her famous TV star husband, but Geraldine Bazán is adjusting well to life as a single mom.

The Miami based telenovela star broke up with actor-model Gabriel Soto amid rumors he had an affair with fellow actress Marjorie de Sousa. There was even talk that he was the father of her baby, not de Sousa’s husband. Hmm. Soto denied it all. Hmm again. De Sousa, who is currently single after splitting with actor Julian Gil, vehemently denied it on Instagram. Ho hum. Gil was eventually declared the dad after a DNA test, the “Otro Lado del Muro” star Tweeted.

Meanwhile, Bazán is trying to stay positive and told People en Espanol that she has good days and bad, but her “best therapy is working.”

Sunkissed 😜😜😜 A post shared by Geraldine Bazan (@geraldinebazan) on Mar 17, 2018 at 5:36pm PDT

The Mexican native also posting some sultry Instagram pics to show her ex what he is missing (check out her recent bikini beach snaps).

Also providing therapy: being a mommy to daughters Elissa and Alexa.

She wants to make sure the girls adjust to the change in the family dynamic properly.

“They are very dear girls, very dear, very aware and know what is happening,” the 35 year old told the outlet. “I think we finally have this comfort level and this understanding between us and it’s more than enough.”

Finding a new love is the last thing on her mind. The kids and their well-being come first.

“I am a mom and from now on that will always be my priority, to try to be the best mom possible within my possibilities,” she said. “I will make mistakes, but my main task is to be in the right frame of mind.”