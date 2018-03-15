Stormy Daniels needs some help, y’all.

She’s fighting one of the most powerful men in the world: President Donald Trump.

The porn star has filed a lawsuit against POTUS over an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) that she claims is void regarding an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006 because he never signed it.

The legal fundraiser can be found on crowdjustice.com

“I am attempting to speak honestly and openly to the American people about my relationship with now President Donald Trump, as well as the intimidation and tactics that he, together with his attorney Michael Cohen, have used to silence me,” writes Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.

She adds that she is being “intimidated” by the real estate mogul who sits in the White House.