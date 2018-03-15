Help Stormy Daniels with her lawsuit against Trump — and get a buzz at the same time
Stormy Daniels needs some help, y’all.
She’s fighting one of the most powerful men in the world: President Donald Trump.
The porn star has filed a lawsuit against POTUS over an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) that she claims is void regarding an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006 because he never signed it.
Here is a link to the official site. All others are imposters. https://t.co/6uvLrBqc8v#basta
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 14, 2018
“Rather than agree that the NDA is invalid, thus allowing me to talk, Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen have instead attempted to hide the facts from the public using a bogus arbitration proceeding and have threatened me with millions of dollars in damages ($1M each time I speak out) if I tell the truth about what happened.”
Daniels recently offered to return the $130,000 she was allegedly paid to keep quiet about their supposed liaisons.
Here’s where you come in: Miami bar Gramps Wynwood will donate $1 from every Dark & Stormy (a cocktail made with ginger beer and dark rum) it sells to the adult film actress’ legal fund.
Where will your hard earned cash go?
“I need funds to pay for: attorneys’ fees; out-of-pocket costs associated with the lawsuit, arbitration, and my right to speak openly; security expenses; and damages that may be awarded against me if I speak out and ultimately lose to Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen,” explains the “Bikini Kitchen” star.
Clifford had raised more than $122,044 as of noon Thursday.
Stormy FTW!