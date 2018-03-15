Posted on

Help Stormy Daniels with her lawsuit against Trump — and get a buzz at the same time

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Stormy Daniels needs some help, y’all.

She’s fighting one of the  most powerful men in the world: President Donald Trump.

The porn star has filed a lawsuit against POTUS over an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) that she claims is void regarding an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006 because he never signed it.

The legal fundraiser can be found on crowdjustice.com.
“I am attempting to speak honestly and openly to the American people about my relationship with now President Donald Trump, as well as the intimidation and tactics that he, together with his attorney Michael Cohen, have used to silence me,” writes Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford.
She adds that she is being “intimidated” by the real estate mogul who sits in the White House.

“Rather than agree that the NDA is invalid, thus allowing me to talk, Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen have instead attempted to hide the facts from the public using a bogus arbitration proceeding and have threatened me with millions of dollars in damages ($1M each time I speak out) if I tell the truth about what happened.”

Daniels recently offered to return the $130,000 she was allegedly paid to keep quiet about their supposed liaisons.

Here’s where you come in: Miami bar Gramps Wynwood will donate $1 from every Dark & Stormy (a cocktail made with ginger beer and dark rum) it sells to  the adult film actress’ legal fund.

Where will your hard earned cash go?

“I need funds to pay for: attorneys’ fees; out-of-pocket costs associated with the lawsuit, arbitration, and my right to speak openly; security expenses; and damages that may be awarded against me if I speak out and ultimately lose to Mr. Trump and Mr. Cohen,” explains the “Bikini Kitchen” star.

Clifford had  raised more than $122,044 as of noon Thursday.

Stormy FTW!

 

