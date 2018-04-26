He spent half a million dollars on plastic surgery. Miami, meet the Human Ken Doll

The Human Ken Doll is taking advantage of all Miami has to offer.

That’s not necessarily a good thing.

Rodrigo Alves is partying so hard that he told The Daily Mail that he’s afraid that his liver will fail.

The 34 year old, who has spent half a million dollars on plastic surgery to look “perfect,” told the publication that he is very lonely so goes out and ends up drinking too much.

“I work hard and try to live my life to the max,” Alves said. “But I spend a lot of time hungover and sometimes I wish I had a quiet night.”

During his short time in South Florida, the Brazilian born TV personality says he has gained weight.

“I am bloated and 80 percent of my trousers don’t fit,” said Alves, who underwent rib removal surgery to make his waist appear smaller but still wears a corset.

He posted a picture of himself walking on the beach, saying he had the look of a “hangovered person” after a long night out.

“I had four ribs removed so I can do my blazers up without having to breathe in or have them altered,” he told UK TV show “This Morning” earlier this year.

In another pic you can clearly see the poseur’s “eight pack,” which was also helped along with a plastic surgeon, not by sit-ups.

He explains the reason for the toga is “to hide the scars from the sun.”

The scars come from 60 plastic surgeries and over 100 cosmetic procedures including injectables.

Roddy, as he is known, may be done for a while.

“I’m going to Prague soon for a revamp,” Rodrigo added. “But it will all be non-invasive. I won’t be having any more plastic surgery unless it’s essential maintenance work.” Phew.