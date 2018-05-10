Posted on

He called his baby mama a really nasty word. Now this ‘Jersey Shore’ star wants to make nice.

Ronnie Ortiz Magro Getty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

After a tumultuous few weeks, exes Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley are trying to coparent peacefully for the sake of their infant daughter, Ariana Sky.

Last week, the “Jersey Shore” star got into a nasty online spat with his baby mama.

Last month, Magro attacked Harley in a vicious rant and at one point, on an Instagram story, called her “a natural born HOE.” We think he meant “ho,” but  blame autocorrect.

Wrapped up in you👅 ❤️🐞 @realronniemagro #somehingsup #7fingersleft #hegotbitbyagator

A post shared by J (@tt_kittymeow) on

Mom, aka @tt_kittymeow , responded: “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy.”

Yikes.

“If you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter,” wrote the TV personality, who later apologized. “I acted out of my gut and not rationally.”

It was rumored that he wanted a paternity test.  But he shot that down with yet another social media post, with such hashtags as #fakenews and #shesmylife, ostensibly referring to the baby.

According to E! News, the exes are still both living together in his Las Vegas house, but Jen will most likely be moving out.

Can we speed up this process 😂😂

A post shared by J (@tt_kittymeow) on

Comments

More Like This
LeBron James is coming back to Miami, but this time he’s in the retail game
Yellow Green Farmers Market is in Broward. But it’s totally worth the drive, Miami.
Miami’s first Waffle House is finally opening. Simply put: We’re blessed.
Miami Guide
Steam up your Valentine’s Day with hot lingerie from these Miami shops
New Miami bar and restaurant alert — these spots are opening this summer
This Wynwood hot spot quietly closed two years ago. Now it is ready for a comeback.