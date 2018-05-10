He called his baby mama a really nasty word. Now this ‘Jersey Shore’ star wants to make nice.

After a tumultuous few weeks, exes Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Jen Harley are trying to coparent peacefully for the sake of their infant daughter, Ariana Sky.

Last week, the “Jersey Shore” star got into a nasty online spat with his baby mama.

Last month, Magro attacked Harley in a vicious rant and at one point, on an Instagram story, called her “a natural born HOE.” We think he meant “ho,” but blame autocorrect.

Mom, aka @tt_kittymeow , responded: “Can’t turn a coke head into a father! Yeahhh buddy.”

Yikes.

“If you find them in the gutter then leave them in the gutter,” wrote the TV personality, who later apologized. “I acted out of my gut and not rationally.”

It was rumored that he wanted a paternity test. But he shot that down with yet another social media post, with such hashtags as #fakenews and #shesmylife, ostensibly referring to the baby.

According to E! News, the exes are still both living together in his Las Vegas house, but Jen will most likely be moving out.

Can we speed up this process 😂😂 A post shared by J (@tt_kittymeow) on Jul 31, 2016 at 8:39pm PDT