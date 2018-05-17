Have you seen Zayn Malik’s video for ‘Let Me?’ It’s like a love letter to Miami.

Zayn Malik’s video for his recent single “Let Me” may give locals the feels.

Why: It was shot entirely in Miami. It’s unclear when it was shot, but he was here back in March, working on new music. He got a lot of heat about smoking on social media, and the vids that he posted and got slammed for have now been removed.

Back to the vid: It’s directed by José Padilha, of Narcos fame, and starts with the former One Direction singer pulling up to glam Miami Beach hotel Faena in a taxi and entering the on site theater. There, he sees a beautiful woman dancing by herself out on the floor, a common sight in South Beach.

In the next scene Malik’s in a sprawling, red accented oceanfront suite at Faena. He greets Steven Bauer, who plays a drug kingpin with signature greased back hair and scowl.

“It’s going down tonight,” he tells Malik, who stares at the woman from the dance floor who is now out on the terrace gazing seaward. Credits identify her as bikini model Sofia Jamora. Check out her Instagram; she just celebrated her birthday at Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles Beach.

“You like that?” asks Bauer.

“What’s not to like?” the tatted out singer answers.

The next scene is Malik being confronted by two henchmen on a boat. One points a gun at him. Then they exchange briefcases and the Brit pop star heads back to the club to make the delivery to Bauer.

Flash to a scene of Malik and Jamora going at it on a bed with two glasses of champagne nearby.

Back to the club, violence breaks out after Bauer directs his guys to beat up the diminutive Brit. It ends badly for the Que Pasa star when Jamora stands up for her man and dropkicks him. The two escape on a cigarette boat on Biscayne Bay. The tourism board should be happy with that gorgeous view (not to mention Faena with all the free advertising).

The video ends with “To be continued.” So don’t be surprised to see the former X Factor contestant back in town.

The song is off of Malik’s second solo album called “Mind of Mine.”

“It’s a bit different to my last record in terms of it’s matured, got a bit older,” the pop star said in a recent interview. “I think my confidence has definitely grown in the last year and a half.