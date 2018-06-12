Have you done the Sangria Wine challenge yet? Camila Cabello wants to teach you how
Have you done the Sangria Wine challenge yet?
If you know what Daddy Yankee’s Dura Challenge is, then you’re ahead of the game.
“Sangria Wine” is a new song from Camila Cabello and Pharrell. It’s also a new dance.
In a newly posted video, Cabello gives you a dance lesson and invites you to show her your moves with the hashtag #SangriaWineChallenge. The tutorial includes a graphic of a glass of wine and she shows you how to twirl your fingers as if you are mixing up a sangria.
Choregraphers Calvit Hodge Jr. and Sara Bivens costar with the former Fifth Harmony star and Cabello’s mother Sinuhe even makes a cameo.
Cheers!
Happy hour! Learn the dance and take the #SangriaWineChallenge with @camila_cabello (and her mom) 🍷💃 → https://t.co/m9uqKG7jPI pic.twitter.com/PUKVWgTXCl
— YouTube Music (@youtubemusic) June 11, 2018