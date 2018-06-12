Have you done the Sangria Wine challenge yet? Camila Cabello wants to teach you how

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 16: Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony performs during a special set with MGK during Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2016 at Philips Arena on December 16, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage)

Have you done the Sangria Wine challenge yet?

If you know what Daddy Yankee’s Dura Challenge is, then you’re ahead of the game.

“Sangria Wine” is a new song from Camila Cabello and Pharrell. It’s also a new dance.

In a newly posted video, Cabello gives you a dance lesson and invites you to show her your moves with the hashtag #SangriaWineChallenge. The tutorial includes a graphic of a glass of wine and she shows you how to twirl your fingers as if you are mixing up a sangria.

Choregraphers Calvit Hodge Jr. and Sara Bivens costar with the former Fifth Harmony star and Cabello’s mother Sinuhe even makes a cameo.

Cheers!