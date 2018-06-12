Posted on

Have you done the Sangria Wine challenge yet? Camila Cabello wants to teach you how

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 16: Camila Cabello of Fifth Harmony performs during a special set with MGK during Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2016 at Philips Arena on December 16, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by C Flanigan/WireImage)Getty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Have you done the Sangria Wine challenge yet?

If you know what  Daddy Yankee’s Dura Challenge is, then you’re ahead of the game.

Sangria Wine” is a new song from Camila Cabello and Pharrell. It’s also a new dance.

In a newly posted video, Cabello gives you a dance lesson and invites you to show her your moves with the hashtag #SangriaWineChallenge. The tutorial includes a graphic of a glass of wine and she shows you how to twirl your fingers as if you are mixing up a sangria.

Choregraphers Calvit Hodge Jr. and Sara Bivens costar with the former Fifth Harmony star and Cabello’s mother Sinuhe even makes a cameo.

Cheers!

 

 

