Want to be a TV star? Of course you do.

Univision is looking for talent to appear on its new family style game show called “Al Final Todo Queda en Familia,” (Keeping it All in the Family).

The network is seeking the most “fun” and “energetic” relatives you have for the show hosted by Alan Tacher and set to premiere next year.

In “Al Final,” three generations of families compete in a series of challenges featuring performances, celebrities, prizes and games. Think of it as “Family Feud” with a Latin twist.

They need one child between the ages of 6 and 10; two adults 30-45; and one adult (55-75).

Everyone must speak Spanish fluently.

Audition is at 8 a.m. Jan. 21 at Univision Studios, 9405 NW 41st St., Doral, but the actual show will be shot in Mexico City.

Producers are interested in knowing more about families interested in participating. Send an email to todoquedaenfamiliacasting@gmail.com with your name, telephone number and the city in which you will be auditioning. Must be 18 and older to send this email.