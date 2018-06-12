Has Ariana Grande finally lost her damn mind? The pop singer just got ENGAGED.

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2015 file photo, Ariana Grande arrives at the 57th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Grande says shes sorry for saying I hate America in a recent video that leaked of her in doughnut shop. In a statement, Wednesday, July 8, 2015, the singer says shes a proud American. She added that what I said in a private moment ... was taken out of context and I am sorry for not using more discretion with my choice of words. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Say what?

Ariana Grande like literally just broke up with Mac Miller and now she’s making plans to walk down the aisle with a totally different dude?

OK, we get that falling in love messes with your mind and all, but Grande and her guy, comedian Pete Davidson, are moving rather quickly.

But lo and behold, on Monday, UsWeekly confirmed the news: The two are engaged. ENGAGED. Let that sink in, people.

The “Bang Bang” singer and “Saturday Night Live” star are only 24 years old. In Hollywood years, probably a little older.

We haven’t heard where they will wed: possibly in Grande’s hometown of Boca Raton?

we need to talk @camila_cabello — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 12, 2018

She did Tweet to pal, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, “We need to talk.”

That got us wondering if the two music stars will be collaborating in some capacity (singing or celebrating).