Has Ariana Grande finally lost her damn mind? The pop singer just got ENGAGED.

Miamicom
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Say what?

Ariana Grande like literally just broke up with Mac Miller and now she’s making plans to walk down the aisle with a totally different dude?

OK, we get that falling in love messes with your mind and all, but Grande and her guy, comedian Pete Davidson, are moving rather quickly.

But lo and behold, on Monday, UsWeekly confirmed the news: The two are engaged. ENGAGED. Let that sink in, people.

The “Bang Bang” singer  and  “Saturday Night Live” star are only 24 years old. In Hollywood years, probably a little older.

We haven’t heard where they will wed: possibly in Grande’s hometown of Boca Raton?

She did Tweet to pal, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello, “We need to talk.”

That got  us wondering if the two music stars will be collaborating in some capacity (singing or celebrating).

