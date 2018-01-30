Posted on

Has an almost fully frontal naked Kim Kardashian finally gone too far?

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

We know this lady’s body as well as our own at this point.

We’re talking about the one and only Kim Kardashian.

Not known for being shy, the reality star seems to amp things up now that her third child, daughter Chicago, was born.

Is she showing the world she wasn’t pregnant? (Chicago was born via surrogate Jan 15.)

Is she showing the world she is working out? (Great abs, for sure.)

Is she showing the world she has no discernible moles? (Her skin is smooth as a baby’s.)

Whatever the reason, Kardashian is on a selfie frenzy.

The 37-year-old mother of three stripped down for a photoshoot the other day, and it’s the raciest photo we’ve seen so far (that is saying a lot). It’s so racy we debated posting it on Miami.com, which is a pretty cool site. The one from roughly  a week ago (KK in front of a mirror in crystal underwear) seemed modest in comparison.

📸

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Wearing a fur coat that’s open completely, Kardashian, in”Bo Derek braids” is naked underneath except for a thong. OK, one breast is covered, the other is out on full display, with a nipple blurred out for modesty. There is no caption.

Comments were on the fierce side.

“Thirsty for attention.”

“I don’t know why you covered the nipple, what’s left that we haven’t seen.”

“This is so Cheap.. get some class, woman.”

Yep, Kim’s Instagram feed is looking more like a porn site every day.

The only thing Kim can post that’s more racy is maybe a pic from her ob-gyn visit at this point.

