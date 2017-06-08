Harry Styles is coming to South Florida — but you’ll have to wait

Harry Styles in an image from the photo shoot for his debut solo album, the self-titled “Harry Styles.” Harley Weir

With all apologies to songwriter Paul McCartney, when it comes to Harry Styles, will you still need him, will you still see him, when he’s 24?

That’s the question promoters are banking on as the popular 23-year-old British pop star and former One Direction singer adds 56 new shows in 2018 to his world tour. The new dates will being in March 2018 in Basel, Switzerland.

South Florida gets a stop, too, on Styles’ first major solo tour. Styles is scheduled to perform June 9, 2018, at Sunrise’s BB&T Center, with Kacey Musgraves as opening act.

In this image released by CBS, Harry Styles appears on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” Tuesday, May 16, 2017. The pop star will perform at Sunrise’s BB&T Center on June 9, 2018. Terence Patrick AP

Fans, however, will be buying tickets a year in advance — starting at 10 a.m. June 16 through Ticketmaster. You can register on the site now through its verified fan program.

Tickets, at $99.50, $79.50, $59.50 and $39.50, will be available through Ticketmaster first or at the BB&T Center box office, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise, at 10 a.m. June 19 if the show hasn’t sold out. Call 800-745-3000.

Styles, who cites growing up on a diet of classic rock and pop albums by Fleetwood Mac, Pink Floyd, Elton John and The Beatles folds these influences into the pop/rock songs on his self-titled debut album. “Harry Styles” was released in May, debuted at No. 1 on sales of 193,000 copies, and stands as one of the better pop albums released so far this year. He previewed the moody first single, “Sign of the Times” with a performance on “Saturday Night Live” in April.

The self-titled album by Harry Styles was released May 12, 2017. “Harry Styles” debuted at No. 1 with sales of 193,000 copies. AP Columbia Records

Styles has also promoted the album with several club shows, including one at Los Angeles’ famed Troubadour on May 19. The venue, ground zero for the sensitive singer-songwriter crowd of James Taylor, Carole King, Carly Simon and Cat Stevens in the early 1970s, was the stage that broke British superstar Elton John in North America. After his 1970 concert there was reviewed favorably by the Los Angeles Times, John quickly dominated pop radio with a steady stream of No. 1 singles and albums and still fills concert arenas 50 years after teaming with lyricist Bernie Taupin.

At Styles’ “secret show” at the Troubadour he sang with Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks on two of her old songs — “Landslide” and “Leather and Lace” — and his new “Two Ghosts,” a track from his eponymous album.

The first leg of Styles’ Live on Tour opens Sept. 19 in San Francisco.