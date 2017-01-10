Hard out here in these streets: Florida’s deadly for pedestrians

Walkers, it’s dangerous out there.

With pedestrian fatalities at a 10-year high, Florida leads the way with the seven most dangerous metropolitan communities in the country. Though South Florida didn’t crack the top 10, Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach came in at a not-so-respectable 11th, according to the Dangerous by Design report released by Smart Growth America, a Washington D.C.-based organization that advocates for walkable cities.

Cape Coral-Fort Myers claimed the top spot, followed by Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Jacksonville, Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach Lakeland-Winter Haven, and Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton placed 10th. An interactive map on Smart Growth’s website shows the most dangerous spots for the metro areas.

The report ranks the 104 largest metro areas in the country, as well as every state by a “Pedestrian Danger Index,” or PDI, which calculates the share of local commuters who walk to work and the most recent data on pedestrian deaths. Rankings are based not on the total number of fatalities but on population size, number of people who commute on foot and number of fatalities.

In Florida, during the 10-year period ending in 2014, 5,142 people were killed by a car while walking. In South Florida, 1,508.

The rest of the country didn’t do much better. The total number of pedestrians killed in the same 10 year period was 46,149. Between 2005 and 2014, Americans were 7.2 times more likely to die as a pedestrian than from a natural disaster. In 2014 alone, an average of 13 people were struck and killed by a car every day while walking.

Here are areas that are deadliest areas for pedestrians:

Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL Jacksonville, FL Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL Jackson, MS Memphis, TN-MS-AR North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Bakersfield, CA Birmingham-Hoover, AL Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

More: http://www.miamiherald.com/news/local/article125588259.html