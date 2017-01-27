Posted on

‘Hamilton’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s the best way to nab tickets.

Lin Manuel Miranda
Lin Manuel Miranda
By Connie Ogle For miami.com

Do you want the good news or the bad news first?

OK, let’s start with good: “Hamilton” is coming to South Florida. The bad? You’re going to have to wait for it. The national touring company of the Tony Award-and-Pulitzer-Prize-winning musical won’t hit the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale until the 2018/2019 season.
In the meantime, though, Broadway Across America has announced its 2017/2018 lineup at the Broward Center, and the best way to nab “Hamilton” tickets is to purchase a season subscription. Subscribers who renew for the 2018/19 season will be able to guarantee “Hamilton” tickets before tickets go on sale to the general public.

In other words, if you say no to this, you may find yourself helpless come sale time.


The 2017/2018 lineup includes old favorites and new-to-South-Florida shows:

▪ “The Sound of Music,” Oct. 10-22

▪ “Love Never Dies” (the sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera”), Nov. 7-19

▪ “School of Rock,” Dec. 12-24

▪ “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” Jan. 9-21, 2018

▪ “Waitress,” April 11-22

▪ “Jersey Boys,” May 8-20

Not part of the subscription package are two other shows:

▪ “Riverdance,” Jan. 5-7

▪ “Wicked,” Feb. 14-March 4

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Comedy, classic soul, music and art festivals in Miami – Jan. 27-29
Rick Ross pens a sappy letter, ends it with ‘Boss S***’

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
This is what happens when you take your kids to a Drag Brunch
Miami Guide
South Florida Farmers Market Guide
Tourists How to get stranded on these South Florida private islands
Made in Dade: The Miami spots where ‘Moonlight’ was filmed
4 events you’re not too broke for in Miami – Jan. 27-29
Tourists A 360-degree look at Miami Beach nightclub Copa Room
New location? NBD. Life in Color to celebrate 10 years in Wynwood
South Florida’s best Roadside Attractions
Radiohead kicking off tour in Miami
5 shows not to miss at Festival Miami 2017