‘Hamilton’ is coming to South Florida. Here’s the best way to nab tickets.

Do you want the good news or the bad news first?

OK, let’s start with good: “Hamilton” is coming to South Florida. The bad? You’re going to have to wait for it. The national touring company of the Tony Award-and-Pulitzer-Prize-winning musical won’t hit the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale until the 2018/2019 season.

In the meantime, though, Broadway Across America has announced its 2017/2018 lineup at the Broward Center, and the best way to nab “Hamilton” tickets is to purchase a season subscription. Subscribers who renew for the 2018/19 season will be able to guarantee “Hamilton” tickets before tickets go on sale to the general public.

In other words, if you say no to this, you may find yourself helpless come sale time.



The 2017/2018 lineup includes old favorites and new-to-South-Florida shows:

▪ “The Sound of Music,” Oct. 10-22

▪ “Love Never Dies” (the sequel to “The Phantom of the Opera”), Nov. 7-19

▪ “School of Rock,” Dec. 12-24

▪ “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder,” Jan. 9-21, 2018

▪ “Waitress,” April 11-22

▪ “Jersey Boys,” May 8-20

Not part of the subscription package are two other shows:

▪ “Riverdance,” Jan. 5-7

▪ “Wicked,” Feb. 14-March 4