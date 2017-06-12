Posted on

Where did Halsey celebrate her no. 1 album? Miami Beach, of course

Her hair may be blue, but Halsey is happy as hell at hanging out with friends at LIV.
by Lesley Abravanel | Lank@aol.com | @LesleyAbravanel
Halsey,  whose sophomore album “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” just went no. 1, celebrated over the weekend at LIV.
After an early morning performance of her pro-LGBTQ duet “Strangers” with Miami native and Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui on “The Today Show,” the 22-year-old singer was spotted at the Fontainebleau hot spot Friday with her glam squad and a few friends.
Donning a new blue wig, she wore a bralet top, shorts and a sheer duster and paired the ensemble with oversized silver hoop earrings. The crew stayed the whole night and ordered Belvedere and Don Julio 1942. Halsey kept the drinking to a minimum, says our snitch, but danced on top of the seating area. 
On Saturday, she returned, after a performance with Jauregui at sister spot Story, this time posing for pix in an angelic all white ensemble with DJ and birthday boy Cedric Gervais. A big group of girlfriends joined the singer in a skybox, and they danced the night away, while rapper Desiigner jumped on the DJ booth shirtless to perform “Panda.”
 
 
Sunday was just as busy at LIV, with a large crew including soccer players Ouasim Bouy (Juventus), Jerome Boateng (FC Bayern) and Vurnon Anita (Netherlands National Team), who all dropped $10K on bottle service. Ah, the thirsty one percent.
 Luke NastyOT Genasis and Nick Cannon were also there. Cannon must have taken note from Desiigner’s performance on Saturday, stripping off his shirt to reveal a massive black diamond necklace in the shape of Africa. Then he jumped on the DJ booth to perform “Might Be” with Luke Nasty. 
 
 
Nick Cannon lost his shirt at LIV.WORLDREDEYE
 

