Haitian-American soccer star responds to Trump’s comments about Haiti

Soccer player Jozy Altidore was born to Haitian immigrants in New Jersey and raised in Boca Raton. And on Saturday night, he was standing up for his Haitian roots. While partying at Miami Beach club Rockwell, he posed for a picture with the world’s fastest man, Jamaican Usain Bolt and Caribbean-Canadian NHL star P.K. Subban.

Altidore tweeted it directly at @RealDonaldTrump with the caption, “Three shithole dudes just living the dream.”

Burn!

No word from the President, who has repeatedly denied using the term.

