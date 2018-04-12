Posted on

Haiti (and Little Haiti) are the real stars of Jason Derulo’s World Cup video

Jason Derulo
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Jason Derulo went back to his roots (and we’re not talking about the singer’s hair).

The pop star, born Jason Desrouleaux in Miramar, traveled to his parents’ homeland of Haiti to shoot scenes for the official music video for “Colors,” Coca-Cola’s anthem for the FIFA World Cup this summer.  Some scenes were also shot in Little Haiti in the streets and at a soccer field.

Derulo  posted on social media that he had the concept of unity in mind as he was writing the uptempo jam.

Shot partially at The Citadelle Laferriére, a regal mountaintop fortress located in Nord, in the northern part of the country, the video brings people from around the world to celebrate their respective flags and nationalities. Wyclef Jean, also of Haitian descent, represents his “colors” in a cameo, playing a guitar.

The  dance heavy video was directed by Gil Green, the man behind Derulo’s “Stupid Love” and “Swalla,” which has garnered over 1 billion views to date.

“As the lyrics say, ‘There’s beauty in the unity we’ve found.’ We’re inundated everyday with negative news and it’s hard to remain positive,” said Derulo. “That’s why it’s more important than ever to unite with people in your community to try and make a difference. As a Haitian-American, I’ve become more and more invested in giving back to where my family is from. To that extent, this song is a bit of a launch of plans that I am excited to reveal soon…”

Another previously released video for “Colors”  was shot exclusively in Miami, at such local spots as the beach,  a rooftop in Brickell, the Venetian Causeway and the downtown area. He zooms around the city in a three wheeled red sports car.

Trap star Maluma also has a version of this ditty, in Spanish.

 

