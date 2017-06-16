Hailey Baldwin: I’m not just another pretty face on Instagram
Hailey was in the hood.
Hailey Baldwin.
Earlier this week, the 20-year-old model was at the W South Beach, soaking up the sun and the scene.
The model, — and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin — , isn’t just another pretty face, though.
Well she has a very pretty face but we are not going there right now.
She recently spoke to Elle UK saying that she works hard for the money and isn’t just a fleeting social media fad.
“I don’t want to be an Insta model, nor am I an Insta model. I don’t think I would be where I am if people didn’t see something in me,” she complained. “There is a line of calling someone an Insta model or an Insta star. Don’t ever call me that because it really hurts my feelings and it’s disrespectful.”
Baldwin also hinted a little about her political leanings (dad is a staunch Donald Trump supporter; POTUS is currently in Miami to talk Cuba).
“I’ve differed with my dad on pretty much everything in politics,’ said Hailey, “but I’m 100% my own person…It is what it is. They’re my family at the end of the day. I love them to death, but it’s never going to permanently change anything for me.”