Posted on

Hailey Baldwin: I’m not just another pretty face on Instagram

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Hailey was in the hood.

Hailey Baldwin.

babe is teaching me to surf this summer… first day went… semi ok 🙄😇 lol @keliamoniz

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Earlier this week, the 20-year-old model was at the W South Beach, soaking up the sun and the scene.

The model, — and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin — , isn’t just another pretty face, though.

🖤

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Well she has a very pretty face but we are not going there right now.

She recently spoke to Elle UK saying that she works hard for the money and isn’t just a fleeting social media fad.

“I don’t want to be an Insta model, nor am I an Insta model. I don’t think I would be where I am if people didn’t see something in me,” she complained. “There is a line of calling someone an Insta model or an Insta star. Don’t ever call me that because it really hurts my feelings and it’s disrespectful.”

Baldwin also hinted a little about her political leanings (dad is a staunch Donald Trump supporter; POTUS is currently in Miami to talk Cuba). 

“I’ve differed with my dad on pretty much everything in politics,’ said Hailey, “but I’m 100% my own person…It is what it is. They’re my family at the end of the day. I love them to death, but it’s never going to permanently change anything for me.”

 

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Tourists Another one: DJ Khaled drops the summer video we’ve all been waiting for
He got major pushback. But the host of People Matter Fest has a message for Liberty City: You matter

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists Having happy hour at this Wynwood restaurant could mean money for charity
Miami Guide
So MiamiWhere To Find Miami’s Fiercest Drag Shows
Miami has a bunch of new luxury movie theaters now. We tried them so you know where to go.
These Miami chefs are celebrating Father’s Day in the kitchen with their kids
Is the best modern Japanese spot in South Florida in Hollywood?
A Miami Father’s Day guide to activities for Dad
Let Dad ditch the grill for Father’s Day. Take him to eat at these places instead
Tourists These two men won Tony Awards after Florida Legislature wanted to defund their arts high school
You probably can’t join this new dating app, but don’t call it ‘elitist’
Overtown’s back and it’s time to explore. We tell you where to go and what to look forward to