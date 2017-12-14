Posted on

Gwyneth Paltrow is coming to Wynwood to fix your life — with Goop products, natch

By Maria TettamantiFor Miami.com

From jade eggs to vaginal steaming to anal sex to “conscious uncoupling” — Gwyneth Paltrow consistently imparts unsolicited (Read: awesome) advice via her website Goop.

Lucky for those of us in Miami, the multi-hyphenate mogul is making a  rare open-to-the-public appearance (yes, in IRL!) at the Goop Gift pop-up this Friday, Dec. 15 from 3 to 4 p.m.

AND WE ARE HERE FOR IT!

Yes, swing by the Paltrow’s positively pink Design District pop-up shop and rub elbows with the actress/author/businesswoman. While you’re there, peruse her handpicked holiday gift selection which includes books, non-toxic beauty goodies, pipes, baby Christian Louboutins, dietary supplements and dog bowls.

And, affirmative, the infamous jade eggs are up for keeps. You’ll find them sitting pretty near the dainty vibrator selection.

You’re welcome.

Gwyneth Paltrow Appearance

3-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Goop Pop-Up, 151 NE 41st St., Suite 127, Miami

151 NE 41st St., Suite 127, Miami
