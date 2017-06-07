Posted on

BET televising Gucci Mane’s wedding in Miami

By Madeleine Marr For Miami.com

Wait for it. Rapper Gucci Mane is getting married to fiancée, plus size model Keyshia Ka’oir, in front of cameras right here in the Magic City, TMZ reports. Eight episodes of their wedding special will air on BET, which is shelling out $650k to the happy couple.

The ceremony/party, to be held in October at an undisclosed local venuie, will cost about $1 million. Ka’oir confirmed the news on Instagram: “Get your TV ready because our wedding will be epic, baby.”

Our hearts are perfect because we're inside each other❤️ 10/17/17

A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on

According to TheFader.com, Mane spotted her in a magazine while behind bars in 2010 in Fulton County on a probation violation, and asked his manager to track her down.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

The ‘Moonlight Effect’: Local film festivals celebrate Miami talent
Tourists Where to Find the Best Ice Cream in Miami for National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
What to do in Miami when it’s rainy outside but you just can’t stay home any longer
Miami Guide
Where to celebrate your kid’s birthday in Miami (besides your patio)
Luis Fonsi on his chart-topper ‘Despacito’: ‘Nobody really predicts a worldwide hit.’
Upgrade your Thursday night with rum and cigars at this classy social hour
Tourists These are the best reviewed restaurants of 2017 — so far
Everything we loved about Miami Fashion Week 2017
Photo Gallery: Shantall Lacayo and Custo Barcelona runway shows at Miami Fashion Week
Tourists The Miami Dolphins are having cheerleaders tryouts. We take a look at old uniforms
Show your island pride at these Caribbean Heritage Month events in Miami
Wanna see something cool when it rains on Lincoln Road?