BET televising Gucci Mane’s wedding in Miami

Wait for it. Rapper Gucci Mane is getting married to fiancée, plus size model Keyshia Ka’oir, in front of cameras right here in the Magic City, TMZ reports. Eight episodes of their wedding special will air on BET, which is shelling out $650k to the happy couple.

The WOPSTERS are officially apart of the @BET family!!! Our wedding Special will be EPIC! #1017 10/17/17 #TheWopsters👰🏽❤️💎 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Jun 5, 2017 at 7:18am PDT

The ceremony/party, to be held in October at an undisclosed local venuie, will cost about $1 million. Ka’oir confirmed the news on Instagram: “Get your TV ready because our wedding will be epic, baby.”

Our hearts are perfect because we're inside each other❤️ 10/17/17 A post shared by Keyshia Ka'oir (@keyshiakaoir) on Jun 5, 2017 at 5:58pm PDT

According to TheFader.com, Mane spotted her in a magazine while behind bars in 2010 in Fulton County on a probation violation, and asked his manager to track her down.