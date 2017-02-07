Gloria Estefan’s Broadway musical is finally coming to Miami

‘On Your Feet!’ includes such popular songs as ‘Rhythm is Gonna Get You’ and ‘Conga.’

Miami can finally get on its feet for the Estefan musical.

Broadway in Miami has announced its 2017/2018 lineup for the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, and it includes the South Florida premiere of “On Your Feet!,” based on the lives and careers of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. The show will run Oct. 5-15.

“I never dreamed we’d have our story be a Broadway play,” Gloria Estefan told the Miami Herald in 2015, when the show opened at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre. “But I never dreamed I’d be doing what I’ve done in pop music.”

Another South Florida premiere this season, “The Bodyguard” — based on the film that starred the late Whitney Houston —will star R&B singer Deborah Cox and runs April 3-8 2018.

Here’s the rest of the schedule:

‘Finding Neverland,’ which runs Dec. 26-31, tells the story of the creation of Peter Pan.

▪ “The Color Purple”: Feb. 27-March 4, 2018

▪ “Chicago”: May 8-13, 2018

Special season option not included in the subscription:

▪ “The Book of Mormon”: Nov. 28-Dec. 3, 2017

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts announced its 2017/2018 schedule last month, featuring productions of “Waitress” and “School of Rock.” It also announced that the Broadway smash “Hamilton” will be part of its 2018/2019 season.

SUBSCRIPTION INFORMATION What: Broadway in Miami’s 2017-2018 season Cost: Season ticket packages from $155 to $692 To renew or become a season ticket holder: 1-800-939-8587 or 305-949-6722; www.arshtcenter.org. Single show tickets will go on sale in the fall.