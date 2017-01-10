“One Day at a Time” is back, with a twist: A Cuban twist. Thank you, Netflix. Or rather, gracias; 13 episodes began streaming last Friday. Same plot from the show that ran on CBS from 1975 to 1984: Single mom (in this version, she’s Cuban American) raising two kids, with a zany super. As always, there’s a Miami connection: Gloria Estefan, who does the theme song, “This is It,” which now has a salsa feel to it. Estefan is friendly with Hollywood vet Norman Lear, who returns as producer for the reboot.

