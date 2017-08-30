Happy birthday Gloria Estefan! How old is the singing legend?

Feliz cumpleanos, mujer!

We heart our favorite local singer and want to give her a shout-out on her birthday.

How old is she? Or should we say how young is she?

Drumroll…

Gloria Estefan turns 60 on Friday.

She was born Sept. 1, 1957, in Havana, Cuba. You can learn about her beginnings by watching the show based on her life, On Your Feet!” It just wrapped up its run on Broadway in New York City on Sunday with a surprise cameo from the Estefans themselves.

“Everyone here has given their blood, sweat and tears,” said Gloria.

Emilio added, “This show is not just about Latinos; it is about dreams.”

The show comes to Miami Oct. 5-15 at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

It is unclear how Gloria will spend her big day. The two have a restaurant in the Design District, Estefan Kitchen, so that’s a good bet.

We know she has a lot of energy and has no plans to retire soon, even though according to the Social Security Administration, U.S. citizens’ full retirement age is 67. Although the earliest a person can start receiving SS benefits is age 62, when the government gives you 70 percent of the monthly benefit.

Friday marks the first birthday without her mother on this earth.

Mama Gloria Fajardo — “Big Gloria,” died in June.