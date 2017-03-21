Bamboleo! Gipsy Kings perform at CityPlace Doral mall opening

While you were out throwing down green beer on South Beach for St. Patrick’s Day, Jalloul “Chico” Bouchikhi was out west in Doral, Friday night for the grand opening of CityPlace.

The founder of the legendary Gipsy Kings was excited to be able to perform at the spanking new outdoor mall during a party that included strolling entertainers, a Vegas like, soaring fountain and light show.

Chico was impressed by what he saw.

“Doral is a beautiful city full of Latin people,” said the man behind such hits as “Bamboleo,” “Un Amor” and “Djobi Djoba.” “It never used to have a downtown area and now they do so that’s great.”

The French-born musician comes to South Florida often.

“I like to go all over Miami and see the different areas as they have progressed and how modern it is. I also like to go on the beach and enjoy everything tropical.”

Favorite memory — beside rocking it out in the South Florida suburbs?

“My daughter was born here, so Miami will always have a special place in my heart,” he said.

Chico, whose favorite songs to play live are “Volare” and “Alabina” — will be staying busy. He joins Gipsy Kings band members Mario Reyes and André Reyes on a world tour called Gipsy United, kicking off April 1 in Slovenia. They’ll swing back in town to play the Ziff Ballet Opera House at the Arsht June 14. Tickets: www.gipsykings.com/tour