Giorgio Armani makeup artist gives her best tips

The event served as a “sneak peek” at the beauty and wellness offerings provided to the future residents of the Paraiso, an 11-acre, four-towered building taking shape in so called East Edgewater. Amenities include relaxation salons, private treatment rooms for massage and beauty treatments, and Zen-inspired Watsu pools for aquatic massage therapy. Stars like David Guetta, Alex A-Rod Rodriguez, Gael Monfils and Aranxta Sanchez have already purchased there, say insiders.

Samuels has more than 10 years’ experience making celebrities look fabulous. She was recently at the soon to be residential hotspot Paraiso District, giving advice during a workshop with VIPs.

Daily tip: “My number one is to moisturize daily. Prepping the skin before applying make up is one of the most important steps in achieving any look. Find a healthy moisturizer and stick with it.”

Hot trends: “Bold lips are making a comeback this spring. It’s all about adding a pop of color. Fashion week was full of fun prints and bright shades.”

Ideas for women in Miami: “Humidity plays a huge factor. Since the climate here is unforgiving, it’s important to use something with a water base for longevity. Armani ’s UV primer is amazing and allows make up to stay all day and into the night. I also love the Power Fabric Foundation, which provides full coverage and SPF — a necessity in this heat!”

Secret to clear skin: “If you put it on, you have to take it off! Cleansing is key. Drink lots of water and get enough sleep. Hydration is important during the changing of the seasons when you put your skin through a lot — make sure to use a mask to fix impurities.”

One product you swear by: “ Armani ’s Night Recovery Balm! If you travel a lot, this balm detoxifies and totally balances out your skin after a long flight.”

Your inspiration: “Women who do it ALL! I am so inspired by women that are busy with work, family and life but still take time out of their day to spend a few minutes on themselves and their look. Confident women inspire me.”