You Don’t Want to Miss the Gilt City Warehouse Sale This Year

By Maria Tettamanti For miami.com

If you have champagne dreams but find yourself on a beer budget (welp), this post is for you. The legendary Gilt City Warehouse Sale takes place on Friday, March 3 and Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Ice Palace Film Studios (59 N.W. 14 Street, Miami).

Think 80 percent-off prices on a passel of posh finds from labels such as Balenciaga, Chloé, Tibi, Sandro, Maje, The Kooples, Helmut Lang, Jimmy Choo, John Varvatos, Prada, Tom Ford, Valentino, Paul Smith and more for both ladies and gents.

Free sips, snacks and personal stylish advice from Style Saves‘ very own celeb stylist Rachael Russell will also be on hand.

Also new this year to the event? On-demand alterations and tailoring, and pop-up shops from I Shine 365, Bask and Retromarine. Also novel? On-site monogramming featuring ROYCE New York leather accessories.

Tickets start at $5 and are available for purchase here

 

