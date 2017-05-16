We chat with the man behind Khloe Kardashian’s revenge body — Gunnar Peterson

Kim Kardashian, J. Lo, Khloe Kardashian, Sylvester Stallone, Matthew McConaughey, Penelope Cruz, Halle Berry, Minka Kelly, Angelina Jolie, Sofia Vergara — behind each of these Hollywood hardbodies is personal trainer, Gunnar Peterson. The Beverly Hills-based celebrity trainer was in town for the Propel Co:Labs event at OTL where we hit him up on his go-to sweat sesh, healthy snacks and the omnipresent Kardashian clan.

Can you trace back to the moment you knew fitness would be your life’s path?

Well, I was a fat kid and my mom put me on Weight Watchers at the age of 10. It worked!

Nowadays, what’s your go-to workout?

I enjoy HIT (high-intensity intermittent exercise) and cardio.

You’re Instagram famous, too! How did you accumulate your 225K followers?

Social media does not come naturally to me. Kim Kardashian reluctantly dragged me on to Instagram and warned me “This is going to be a full-time job.”

How do you spend your time off?

Time off? What’s that? I wake up at 3 a.m., work out and then work eight to nine hours. I see up to nine clients a day at my gym. Afterwards, I spend time with my four kids, wife and too-many-to-count dogs!

You train Hollywood’s elite. How do you motivate people who seemingly have it all?

I deal with people who are super successful [and] make a lot of money. So how do I motivate them? I provide a consistent environment for them. I’m that constant in their life.

Dish…what is your go-to, guilt-free snack ?

Jicama. It’s crunchy and delicious!

If you could go back in time, what advice would you give yourself?

I would tell my college self to, ‘Work harder. Stop d*cking around!’