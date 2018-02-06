Hate your ex?

No need to answer that question.

Hooters is here to help get you through the pain just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Do your part: Bring in a photo of your ex from hell to your local Hooters Restaurant and your server, aka Hooters Girl, will tear it up for you.

The promotion, Shred Your Ex (“Because your ex’s picture is worth a thousand curse words”), is valid on Wednesday, Feb. 14, otherwise known as Lonely Hearts Day.

If you can’t leave your home and are sitting eating bonbons and crying over lost love, go on the Hooters website http://shredyourex.hooters.com and take a short quiz about your former relationship, upload and shred the photo of your ex digitally.

Your reward: a e-coupon for 10 boneless wings plus a tiny bit of closure (hopefully).

Before you take the quiz, Hooters writes: “Mend your broken heart. Get rid of that photographic reminder of you-know-who by answering a few quick questions. Your responses will provide the most satisfying method of disposal, so the healing can begin. Shred Em and Forget Em.”

The deal’s at all South Florida Hooters Restaurants except Bayside and Beach Place in Fort Lauderdale.