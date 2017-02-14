Get Beyonce’s Grammys look — on the cheap

Want Beyonce’s otherworldly look from the Grammys?

OK, sure she was glowing from being pregnant with twins, but makeup helped make the “Lemonade” singer literally shine. Bey’s longtime makeup artist Sir John, told UsWeekly you can buy all the tricks of the trade at a place like Ulta.

A post shared by S I R J O H N (@sirjohnofficial) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:35am PST

One of the more economical products he used for her face and body was L’oreal’s True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator in Golden. It costs just $13. Recreating Beyonce’s rocking earth mother essence just for fun? Priceless.