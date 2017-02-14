Posted on

Get Beyonce’s Grammys look — on the cheap

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Want Beyonce’s otherworldly look from the Grammys?

OK, sure she was glowing from being pregnant with twins, but makeup helped make the “Lemonade” singer literally shine. Bey’s longtime makeup artist Sir John, told UsWeekly you can buy all the tricks of the trade at a place like Ulta.

 

A post shared by S I R J O H N (@sirjohnofficial) on

One of the more economical products he used for her face and body was L’oreal’s True Match Lumi Liquid Glow Illuminator in Golden. It costs just $13. Recreating Beyonce’s rocking earth mother essence just for fun? Priceless.

