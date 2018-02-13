Celebrities have it pretty good, right?

Bet you didn’t know actual, regular folks who don’t star in movies or win Oscars can live the high life, too.

Thanks to a new program called “The Suite Life by sbe,” working stiffs who access to a great deal of cash or credit can stay vacation in South Beach like a star.

“Creating destinations and unique lifestyle experiences for guests is core to sbe’s DNA,” said Sam Nazarian, founder and CEO. “We’re known for designing lifestyle moments forged with highly creative and passionate services.”

Choose a Suite Life package at either the iconic Delano or celebrated SLS hotel, both designed by Philippe Starck. Prepare to be pampered, for a price: The range is $1,450 – $9,000 nightly based on room type and seasonality. C’mon live a little; you’re worth it.

Amenities include a luxury cruise with VanDutch; personalized mini-bar by Proximo; a 24-hour so called Experience Connoisseur providing VIP access to over 20 sbe culinary and entertainment venues; as well as insider experiences with over 10 high end brands.

Here are some perks of the posh package

Exclusive access to JetSmarter

JetSmarter Airport pickup and drop off, while locals enjoy complimentary parking

Priority access to BMW house car

Immediate check-in

A welcome bottle of Perrier-Jouët champagne

Perrier-Jouët champagne Branded beach bag outfitted with all of your beauty/suncare needs

Poolside Peroni and Whispering Angel along with two complimentary reserved loungers and preferred cabana

Unlimited evian water and in-room Lavazza coffee. Sounds like you’ll need a caffeine boost.