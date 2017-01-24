Get free flapper do’s at drybar

Get glammed up ’20s style for the launch of Amazon Prime Video’s latest series, Z: The Beginning of Everything. This show, premiering Friday, dives into the story of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s wife, Zelda (Christina Ricci), starting the moment the Southern belle met the famed literary icon (David Hoflin) during the roaring ’20s.

To celebrate, Amazon Prime will be undertaking a so-called #ZTakeover of Drybar’s newest location in SoBe throughout the day on both Feb. 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Drop in and choose from an array of complimentary flapper-era hairstyles.

The salon — located inside the Hyatt Centric at 211 16th St. in Miami Beach — will be decked out in retro-themed furnishings for total throwback immersion. No actors, but Drybar’s founder, Alli Webb, will be on-site.

More info: 305-704-6036; thedrybar.com