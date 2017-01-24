Posted on

Get free flapper do’s at drybar

z-the-beginning-of-everything-750x375-c
By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Get glammed up ’20s style for the launch of Amazon Prime Video’s latest series, Z: The Beginning of Everything. This show, premiering Friday, dives into the story of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s wife, Zelda (Christina Ricci), starting the moment the Southern belle met the famed literary icon (David Hoflin) during the roaring ’20s.

To celebrate, Amazon Prime will be undertaking a so-called #ZTakeover of Drybar’s newest location in SoBe throughout the day on both Feb. 3 and 4 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Drop in and choose from an array of complimentary flapper-era hairstyles.

The salon — located inside the Hyatt Centric at 211 16th St. in Miami Beach — will be decked out in retro-themed furnishings for total throwback immersion. No actors, but Drybar’s founder, Alli Webb, will be on-site.

More info: 305-704-6036; thedrybar.com

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Made in Dade: The Miami spots where ‘Moonlight’ was filmed
4 events you’re not too broke for in Miami – Jan. 27-29

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists A 360-degree look at Miami Beach nightclub Copa Room
Miami Guide
Pro TipA Lit Lover’s Guide To Miami’s Best Bookstores
Look! Nelly’s joining the symphony in Broward, y’all
New location? NBD. Life in Color to celebrate 10 years in Wynwood
South Florida’s best Roadside Attractions
Radiohead kicking off tour in Miami
5 shows not to miss at Festival Miami 2017
Why Betty White should be the Patron Saint of Miami
Tourists You need to try these Knaus Berry Farm collabs now
5 movies you can’t miss at the Miami Jewish Film Festival