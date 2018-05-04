Geraldine Bazan just broke her silence about her divorce from Gabriel Soto: ‘It’s a process’

Just a couple of months ago, Geraldine Bazan was taking the high road regarding her divorce, and doing so well.

The actress said she wasn’t going to discuss her ex, Gabriel Soto, anymore.

Bazan backpedaled earlier this week during an interview with Mexican journalist Adela Micha in the web series “La Saga,” translated as “The Saga.”

The women were discussing how coparenting is going with Soto, whom she split with late last year amid cheating allegations.

“Do you have a husband?” asked Micha.

“Technically. Let’s say I have two girls from the same father and the father is still the husband,” said Bazan, hinting their divorce may be finalized soon.

“In a few days maybe not anymore. It’s public record.”

Hmm. We did a search and could not come up with any divorce documents for either Soto or Bazan in Miami-Dade County.

Micha pressed the issue, saying she did not know what was going on between her and her estranged hubby.

“One can’t say everything is fine, when things are happening differently,” said the “Por amar sin ley” star. “It’s a process.”

The Miami based telenovela star split with actor-model Soto amid rumors he had an affair with fellow actress Marjorie de Sousa. There was a rumor floating around that he was the father of her baby, but a DNA test proved de Sousa’s (estranged) husband Julian Gil was the father.

Bazan doesn’t look to be pining away for Soto. She just did a sexy video shoot for ItsAJess magazine and we have a feeling she won’t be single long.