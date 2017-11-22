George Wayne, interviewer to the stars, lists celebrities who didn’t want to be in his new book.

There are celebrity interviewers and then there’s George Wayne.

He’s best known for his no holds barred, third degree interrogations of the rich, famous and infamous in Vanity Fair’s George Wayne Q&A.

GW, as he’s known in inner circles, has compiled some of his best interviews in “Anyone Who’s Anyone: The Astonishing Celebrity Interviews 1987-2017.”

Anyone Who’s Anyone is out on December 5 Handout

From the first ever interview with Anna Wintour to architect Phillip Johnson, a Trump spawn, British royalty and everyone in between, Wayne speaks celebrity with the fluency of a multilingual jet setter. The book, out on Dec. 5, is set to launch with much “vanity fanfare” at a private penthouse dinner during Art Basel. The Basel party will be the second stop of Wayne’s launch tour, after a huge blowout hosted by Interview and Vanity Fair correspondent Bob Colacello in New York City at Art Basel bigwig Aby Rosen’s new 63-story skyscraper.

Before he makes his way down to Miami, where he has some history, we had a chance to put on our best GW frock with the master himself.

You’ve interviewed everyone! Is there “anyone who’s anyone” you’ve yet to interrogate and if so, what are they afraid of?

Tis true. I have had the true distinction of being granted the opportunity to interview some of the most extraordinary personalities this planet has ever seen. And that is not mere hyperbole… I have interviewed more than a smattering of famous and fascinating folk. Those featured in this book are a thorough and interesting mix.

And there are those who I really wanted to be in the book and did not want to. I can understand Mark Wahlberg not wanting GW to have to bring up our most amazing ”bromance” back in the day when he was Marky Mark. Now he has re-invented himself as the Hollywood Dad with way too many kids and his brand, which will happily now also claim, the Hollywood actor who made the most money of all of them in 2017. So, he didn’t want to be part of the book and have GW reminisce about those glory days when he and I would romp alone in the nude in his private swimming pool of his L.A. bachelor pad.

I can understand Arianna Huffington not wanting to be in my future best-seller, too. After all, when we first met for lunch at this chic society restaurant in Georgetown, Washington D.C., my first query to Arianna Huffington (was)”Can we talk about your gay husband [Senator Mark Warner]?” She grabbed my tape-recorder from the table and dashed through the restaurant screaming — ”George, this interview is over!” She should have thanked me! After that unforgettable moment with the “New York Post” Page Six screaming the headline two days later — “When Arianna Went Ape for The Tape” — she divorced the closet homosexual five months later, moved to Manhattan and re-invented herself as an arbiter by launching her Huffington Post. She owes GW! That woman had the biggest nut-sac of any Alpha vixen I have ever met, that Arianna Huffington. And what was your question again, dahlinka?

Tell us the truth: When you wooed Anna Wintour with your sassy style, did she keep the glasses on or take them off?

As for that interview with Anna Wintour — which is in fact the very, very, first interview Anna Wintour ever granted to anyone — the only reason Anna Wintour sat for this GWQA back in November 1997 was because it was for my Xerox, home-made, hand-crafted ‘zine, “R.O.M.E.” My little Xerox-photo-copied magazine with a circulation of 200. But by granting this interview, Anna Wintour displayed her keen, astute, prescient-ability. She knew GW was destined for pop culture stardom even back then, which was not unusual for Anna Wintour. She was (even then), and remains the high priestess of the glossy magazine. And as any young journalist must know, Anna Wintour can launch a career like no other magazine editor in this business can.

And yes, she did keep her darkened, signature lunettes on for the entire audience she afforded this star-struck kid back in 1997.

When Ivanka Trump listed ways to spot a frenemy, did she include the key to spotting white supremacists and neo-Nazis in her father’s cabinets?

No! Obviously not. I did this interview with Ivanka years ago when even she hardly foresaw her becoming a future First Daughter of the United States. I have known Ivanka since she was 11 years. I have always adored Ivanka Trump. But this past year has been most difficult to bare. It’s been a sad and appalling disaster what this POTUS 45 has wrought on the world. The other day I was grazing the “Daily Mail” online and saw this most wonderful quote. It was, in fact, taken off one of those road signs outside — believe it or not (from) an evangelical church in the South. The sign read ”When I Find Myself in Tweets O’ Trouble/Mother Russia Comes to Me/ Speaking Words of Wisdom/Covfefe…” When all is said and done, however, this POTUS 45 presidency is no laughing matter.

I’m going to go Barbara Walters on you, with all due respect, and ask you this: If Miami were a person, what kind of person would it be, and what would you ask it?

If Miami were a person? It would be the most-gorgeous, most real and most fun-loving and most insatiable and sexiest satyr on the North American continent!

Are you more of a Tweeter, a Snapchatter, an Instagrammer, a joker, a smoker or a midnight toker?

I never Tweet. I get paid for my opinion. I may start an online column for the new website I am developing for my R.O.M.E. where I will have a daily column. If I were to tweet (it would) be classic GW Quips and Bon Mots delivered to an audience who will have to subscribe to the online site I am developing for mid-2018 launch. Stay tuned, dahlinka! I love Insta, by the way, so please follow GW @georgewayneqa! And do it now!

While compiling the interviews for your book, were there any regrets as far as questions you wished you didn’t ask of certain subjects?

No regrets. This book delivers classic reality. It’s real moments with real people. From dead legends such as Carrie Fisher to living legends like Kate Moss. These are interviews with history!

Lastly, if you had any advice to give newbies looking to question celebrities away from their protective publicist shells, what would it be?

Oh Gosh! You have no idea how many publicists I had to chase away from my interviews. I always treated them the way they tend to treat journalists. I am sure you fully understand dealing with uppity, over-bearing celebrity handlers, Lesley. Granted, GW was there conducting these interviews (most of them) at the behest of the most revered and important and relevant magazine about our popular culture, which was “Vanity Fair.” So I would chase them away without any care in the world: “Go sit over there! And do not interrupt GW until I am finished conducting this interview.” That was my quote of armor!!

And if I may add the following thoughts….

Having a book now part of the United States Library of Congress is a dream come true for this ink-stained wretch born and bred on the island of Jamaica. I have always LOVED Miami. My fondest memories as a fourteen-year-old was flying to Miami for a long weekend with my parents and siblings and staying at the Dupont Plaza and going shopping, shopping, shopping with my mum, who always loved to shop. That and eating Corn Flakes for breakfast by the hotel pool and dreaming about living in America. And it happened! I had amazing parents! So grateful. The art of the interview requires keen, keen research on the subject at hand. And always listening! You must listen to the subject, absorb what they are saying while at the same time concocting a response — a follow-up in your head — while always trying to be amusing. Making people laugh is a great gift. If you have it, use it to your fullest advantage always!