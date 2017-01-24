Phil Collins’ son to play Hard Rock

Phil Collins will be surely one proud papa Wednesday night when his teen rocker son Nic Collins and his band What You Know hit up the Hard Rock Cafe at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at 7 p.m., inside the restaurant. The Miami Country Day School student and his pals are set to debut their latest EP, “Juice.” The concert is free and open to patrons.

“You’ve got the classic rock and the funk rock coming together and it just formed,” the younger Collins told wsvn.com. “My main goal…make people happy and express ourselves through our music,” Collins said.

Will we hear any of dad’s stuff?

“We used to play ‘Against All Odds,’ said the 15 year old, whose mother is jeweler Orianne Collins. “I’d be down to doing to be doing Genesis songs or any Phil Collins songs.”