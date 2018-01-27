Gene Simmons still wants to rock and roll all night and party every day

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - APRIL 15: Musician Gene Simmons of KISS performs onstage during the 23rd Annual Race To Erase MS Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on April 15, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Race To Erase MS)

Gene Simmons will be in Wynwood Saturday.

But the KISS frontman won’t be performing.

The legendary rocker is on a local stop of his The Vault Experience World Tour. The 68 year old will preside over a meet and greet with fans starting at 11 a.m. at the Walter Grace Vintage gallery. It’s a private event for any locals who threw down $2,000 for The Vault, what Simmons the largest box set of all time (40 pounds).

Simmons said in a promotional video that he wants his Kiss Army to get up close and personal with him because when he was a kid he didn’t get a chance to do that with his idols like The Beatles.

According to his Twitter, bandmate Ace Frehley will be his special guest in Miami.

Simmons dishes about his adventurous life, with and without makeup, in his new memoir, 27.