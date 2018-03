Twenty years later, Ultra Music Festival is still going strong. For many in Miami, it is a nuisance and a chance to take a road trip to Broward. For others, it is a three-day EDM party that can’t stop won’t stop. Here are some photos of the latter.

Though this looks like a selfie, it is not. Matias J. Ocner for the Miami Herald

Are you looking at the guy in the cape? Probably not. Matias J. Ocner for the Miami Herald

This lovely lady came all the way from South Korea to lead a robot marching band. Matias J. Ocner for the Miami Herald

This girl came from South Carolina to block the people behind her from seeing Axwell. Matias J. Ocner for the Miami Herald

Meet Tony McCann. He came all the way from England to vape and wear these noise cancelling headphones. Matias J. Ocner for the Miami Herald

TREND WATCHER REPORT: Ultragoers are slightly germaphobic. As evidence, we present this guy who is wearing a fashion surgeon mask.

More germaphobes! These crafty guys made their own masks out of beads. They are NOT going back to Ohio with Ultra cooties. Matias J. Ocner

Some people are here for the music. These girls wanted a cool spot for an insta fashion eyewear shoot. #sponsoredcontent Matias J. Ocner for the Miami Herald

She is no where near the beach…. Matias J. Ocner for the Miami Herald

Fishnets and a feather skirt? Yes. Matias J. Ocner for the Miami Herald