GALLERY: People who won at Ultra 2017 Day 1

Girls who got shoulder rides!
I don’t care if my flag is blocking you fools! I win at Ultra!
I hope you don’t want to see the stage, jerks!
You think she picked him only for that cool hat? NO! She saw those broad shoulders and said “he’s mine.”
Men who wore costumes!
We salute you, Banana Man!
What is the guy in the red tights dressed as? PLEASE TELL US!
Men in beads!
Is that pizza?
Look, it’s Bane!
Girls that wore all manner of nonsense.
Yes, to all of this. Especially the legwarmers (???). She looks like “Black Swan” meets Hot Topic.
This look is everything that we love about Ultra. Until she starts to sweat in weird places. Until then, YOU ARE KILLING IT, ELLE LAROSE.
Why do drugs when you can just wear weird seizure-inducing goggles?
If your fanny pack doesn’t match your neon yellow top, then we have no time for you.
ALL THE SPARKLES! Shine bright like a diamond, Carissa. We love you.
Comments
Remember, if you don't have anything nice to say...