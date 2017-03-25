GALLERY: People who won at Ultra 2017 Day 1

Jose Enrique Mendieta, 20, from Miami, wears his banana suit while dancing during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017.

Girls who got shoulder rides!

Guests dance during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

I don’t care if my flag is blocking you fools! I win at Ultra!

A festival goer dances on the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

I hope you don’t want to see the stage, jerks!

Caroline, 30, and Vincent, 36, from Montreal, dance during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

You think she picked him only for that cool hat? NO! She saw those broad shoulders and said “he’s mine.”

Men who wore costumes!

We salute you, Banana Man!

Guests arrive at Bayfront Park on the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in downtown Miami on Friday, March 24, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

What is the guy in the red tights dressed as? PLEASE TELL US!

Men in beads!

Cory Soukenik, 21, from Cleveland, Ohio, wears beads and “kandi” during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017 Matias J. Ocner

Is that pizza?

Christopher Nguyen, 25, from Boston, holds a pose during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

Look, it’s Bane!

Girls that wore all manner of nonsense.

Kat Zhou, 24 from San Francisco, dances during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

Yes, to all of this. Especially the legwarmers (???). She looks like “Black Swan” meets Hot Topic.

Elle Larose, 23, from Texas, dances during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

This look is everything that we love about Ultra. Until she starts to sweat in weird places. Until then, YOU ARE KILLING IT, ELLE LAROSE.

Raisa Ahmed, 21, from Tennessee, wears goggles to the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

Why do drugs when you can just wear weird seizure-inducing goggles?

Guests dance during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

If your fanny pack doesn’t match your neon yellow top, then we have no time for you.

Carissa Lords, 22, from Utah, dances during the first day of the Ultra Music Festival in Bayfront Park on Friday, March 24, 2017. Matias J. Ocner

ALL THE SPARKLES! Shine bright like a diamond, Carissa. We love you.