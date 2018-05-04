Gabrielle Union just ended a long running feud with this famous actress. What was it about?

Gabrielle Union doesn’t seem like the type to hold grudges.

But it seems she and Jada Pinkett Smith had some unfinished business.

Smith told Extra that the two women were able to reconcile recently.

Red Table Talk Join three generations of women, Jada Pinkett Smith, her daughter Willow Smith and mother Adrienne for a series of candid conversations on their new show, Red Table Talk. Grab your seat around the table on 5/7, only on Facebook Watch. Posted by Red Table Talk on Tuesday, April 24, 2018

What was the beef about?

Smith doesn’t even remember.

“We don’t even know how it started!” she said, laughing.

Maybe they fought over a man? Jada’s been with Will Smith for like two decades so we’re thinking not (plus Union prefers her men younger and more athletic).

Apparently, Union and Smith have a “touching” episode together on Will Smith’s wife’s Facebook chat show, Red Table Talk.

It premieres May 7.