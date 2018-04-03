Gabrielle Union is back on Miami’s social scene. And we’re happy.

Gabrielle Union is right back where she belongs: On Miami’s social scene.

This makes us happy.

The actress, and devoted wife of Miami Heat’s most famous comeback kid Dwyane Wade, took in the Miami Open Saturday with a few of her fellow basketball wives.

Union was pictured hanging at the Moet Chandon VIP area with Faith Haslem (wife of Udonis) and Alexis Stoudemire (wife of Amar’e).

M&C pitched a tent at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne; the luxe lounge was chock full of sushi and – of course – champagne.

The Miami Open wrapped up on Sunday.