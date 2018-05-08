Gabrielle Union dazzled in yellow at the Met Gala. Her husband Dwyane Wade approves

Gabrielle Union is having her moment.

The Being Mary Jane star lives a life of overall fabulosity, but this week the actress is shining more than usual.

That glow Union rocked at the Met Gala?

It was the look of love — and success.

The 45 year old TV star has a big screen movie coming out Friday, “Breaking In.” She plays a mom of two who returns to her family home after her father passes away. She comes under siege from intruders and fights back. For realz.

“You broke into the wrong house,” she snarls in the trailer.

Union gets down and dirty in the movie, running around and fending off bad guys like a true badass. But on Monday night, she shone in a perfectly scrumptious yellow dress for the annual NYC charity event, themed “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.”

The Prabal Gurung gown had a thigh slit and a deep V neck. plus a train. It’s the color of the Vatican flag.

Her NBA star hubby Dwyane Wade approved, commenting, “Let’s get married again in that look! Dayuuummmmm!” The post received 6,907 likes.

Want to be as fashionable as Union is? Of course you do.

Starting Tuesday, you can bid on her and Wade’s designer duds, on The RealReal, with a portion of the proceeds going toward his Wade’s World Foundation.

#METBALLMOMENT A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on May 7, 2018 at 5:29pm PDT