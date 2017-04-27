Posted on

Miss Gabrielle Union? She’ll be back in Miami to help you look fabulous

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

Want to see Gabrielle Union in the flesh?

You can.

On one condition.

The “Being Mary Jane” star will be at ULTA in Kendallgate Shopping Center, 12054 SW 88th St., at 3 p.m. Sunday May 7 to launch her haircare line Flawless. But in order to qualify for the meet and greet, you gotta buy two of her products on Wednesday at the store, and you will receive a voucher for the appearance.

Mrs. Dwyane Wade told WWD she launched the collection so that women with textured hair like hers could have “great hair days.”

She’s been through some bad ones in the past.

Dear summer hair ❤❤❤ #Day1 @flawlesshairday

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on

“I went through a phase where I would leave my relaxer on so long, thinking the longer I leave this relaxer on, the straighter it’s going to be,” she told the fashion and beauty site.

“Cut to lesions, like open wounds in my scalp, trying to chase something that was unrealistic, and eventually probably in my mid- to late-20s I decided to give up my relaxer, and I went natural. By natural I mean underneath the weaves, extensions, clips and the hair color was my natural hair — thriving.”

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

This summer, superheroes, aliens and The Rock take over movie screens
Argentina’s Urbanica Hotels debuts affordable option South of Fifth

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
Tourists The Betsy-South Beach is not your average Ocean Drive hotel
Miami Guide
Summer Fun: Your guide to grilling in Miami this summer
Tourists Where to drink after work (or whenever, really)
This Wynwood-based ensemble is transforming classical music
Tourists A brewery with a cigar bar? That’s so Miami
These trendy bars could be the best in Brickell
EAST Miami’s lush rooftop bar is top 10 in the country
Barry Jenkins is one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People
7 Movies Not to Miss at Outshine Film Festival
Florida Keys Hotel Guide