Miss Gabrielle Union? She’ll be back in Miami to help you look fabulous

Want to see Gabrielle Union in the flesh?

You can.

On one condition.

The “Being Mary Jane” star will be at ULTA in Kendallgate Shopping Center, 12054 SW 88th St., at 3 p.m. Sunday May 7 to launch her haircare line Flawless. But in order to qualify for the meet and greet, you gotta buy two of her products on Wednesday at the store, and you will receive a voucher for the appearance.

Mrs. Dwyane Wade told WWD she launched the collection so that women with textured hair like hers could have “great hair days.”

She’s been through some bad ones in the past.

Dear summer hair ❤❤❤ #Day1 @flawlesshairday A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Apr 24, 2017 at 9:10am PDT

“I went through a phase where I would leave my relaxer on so long, thinking the longer I leave this relaxer on, the straighter it’s going to be,” she told the fashion and beauty site.

Big smiles because @flawlesshairday is now available at @ultabeauty nationwide and online! Get Flawless with me people. 🤗 A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Apr 17, 2017 at 4:04pm PDT

“Cut to lesions, like open wounds in my scalp, trying to chase something that was unrealistic, and eventually probably in my mid- to late-20s I decided to give up my relaxer, and I went natural. By natural I mean underneath the weaves, extensions, clips and the hair color was my natural hair — thriving.”