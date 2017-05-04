Versace crime story starring Darren Criss starts shooting in SoBe

It’s happening. Another take on the Versace murder.

The FX cameras have begun rolling for American Crime Story, helmed by former Miami Herald reporter turned TV king Ryan Murphy who created such shows as Nip/Tuck, Popular, Glee and American Horror Story.

The casting is pretty spot-on. The limited series special, premiering sometime next year, stars Edgar Ramirez, who bears a striking resemblance to the doomed designer. Ricky Martin plays his partner, Antonio D’Amico; Penelope Cruz is Gianni’s sister Donatella (can’t wait to see that incarnation); and Glee alum Darren Criss is murderer Andrew Cunanan.

Deadline.com reports the 10-episode “Versace” will look back on the time leading up to the day the famed Italian fashion empresario was gunned down on the steps of his own home by hustler Cunanan, almost 20 years ago, July 15, 1997.

Cunanan commit suicide the following day on a houseboat a few miles from the Versace mansion, the site of the crime, and the manhunt will also be explored.

TMZ reports that to make sure all the t’s are crossed, and i’s are dotted, the cast and crew are shooting at the actual mansion at 1116 Ocean Drive, now a hotel Villa Casa Casuarina, which is closed through May 20, according to the reservations department (more info: call 786-485-2200).

The hotel’s restaurant, Gianni’s, is closed from May 5-12, according to the front desk, then will be shut down again from May 15-19.

So if you abhor traffic and faux crime scenes, you may want to avoid the area altogether.

It’s a hot mess, judging by the TMZ pics.