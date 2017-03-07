Miami’s $305M Science Museum finally has an opening date

A first look of the Frost Museum’s giant aquarium on March 3, 2017. Al Diaz Miami Herald

After overcoming significant delays and a fiscal crisis that nearly halted construction, the new Frost Museum of Science — one of the most complex buildings ever erected in South Florida — is finally set to open with a ribbon-cutting May 8.

The opening date will mark the full public unveiling of the $305 million facility in downtown Miami’s Museum Park and its extensive exhibits and features, which include both an aquarium and a cutting-edge planetarium. Some limited school and tour groups will get previews the week prior to the big opening.

The publicly backed museum’s supporters predict visitors will be dazzled.

“I think it’s going to be a surprise to both the public and to donors in terms of how really spectacular the museum is,” said Michael Spring, Miami-Dade’s cultural affairs director and senior adviser to Mayor Carlos Gimenez. “We shot as high as we could shoot.”