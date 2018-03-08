Francisca Lachapel attends Univision's 2016 Upfront Red Carpet at Gotham Hall on May 17, 2016 in New York City.

She’s a beauty queen, co host of “Despierta America,” and she just wrote a book.

Did we mention Francisca Lachapel was only 28?

Yes, and she’s living her best life.

The Univision personality stopped by Barnes & Noble in Kendall on Tuesday to talk to her fans about her book, “Una Reina Como Tu,” and expressed her appreciation for her life.

“Thank you God for everything you allow me to live and all the wonderful people you put in my path,” she wrote on social media along with a picture. “To my people!!!! I have no words to express to you the thanks I feel in every one of you for the messages and words that that fill me with so much joy!”

Her memoir tells readers about her life, starting with humble beginnings in the impoverished city of Azua, Dominican Republic, and how she carved out a successful career in beauty pageants and television. Lachapel came to NYC three years ago, and on a whim, tried out for the Nuestra Belleza Latina 2015, eventually winning the title.

Named one of People’s 50 Most beautiful People en Español, Lachapel went on to land a role on the telenovela “Despertar Contigo,” and later the megapopular morning show “Despierta America.” She even was able to remodel her beloved mother’s house, transforming it into her dream home.

On March 17, the author will participate in People en Español’s fifth annual Poderosas Live! conference at Florida International University’s Graham Center (Modesto Maidique campus). Locals can attend a day of panel discussions, workshops and sessions about how to live your best life.