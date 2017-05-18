Posted on

Nope, not looking too likely that French Montana and Amber Rose are a couple

By Madeleine Marr For miami.com

French Montana hit Miami Beach the other day and definitely stood out.

Could have been all those gold necklaces.

Interesting fashion choice.

STUDIO TO THE BEACH #miamivibes #teamlove❤️

A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on

The rapper was accompanied by an unidentified female who wore a yellow T shirt with the word “Miami” on it so the two may have been shopping at the many souvenir shops nearby. 

It is unclear if there is a romantic connection as Montana was recently linked to Amber Rose.  Pics showed up on the Internet of him and the model frolicking in the surf last week. But she’s back in Los Angeles, and if FM were really her boyfriend he would have flown over there to be with her. E! reports Rose’s home was broken into while she slept but nothing was taken. 

OK, so back to French Montana: The hip hopper’s life doesn’t just revolve around squiring attractive females to the beach.

His latest track is called “Unforgettable.” The video features the Triplets Ghetto Kids, a dance group from Uganda whom he tracked down after seeing the talented youths perform on YouTube, reports Newsweek.

That’s not all. The Moroccan entertainer recently partnered with Global Citizen, to help those living in poverty.

“I saw that people weren’t able to help themselves as far as health,” Montana told the publication. He also started a fundraising page meant to raise money  for healthcare over there. 

So yeah the man deserves a nice vacation.

Comments

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback

More Like This

Miami has a new ‘it’ place with celebrity sightings, Greek cuisine
Wyclef is in Little Haiti. Biz Markie is in Wynwood. Your weekend is looking pretty good.

Thanks for checking out our new site! We’ve changed a ton of stuff, and we’d love to know what you think.

Email feedback
There is a pizza in Miami that is three feet long and one foot wide. And it comes with beer.
Miami Guide
Get on a boat and cruise the waters of Miami and South Florida
#HIALEAHNOW is ending with breakdancing, barbecue and a bang
Tourists Who serves up organic food in Miami? We’ll tell you because you asked nicely.
Miami’s definitive guide to Haitian Compas Fest
Chug these new brews debuting during American Craft Beer Week
Even the lobsters can’t complain about South Beach’s Lobster Bar Sea Grille
Tourists Start your night or finish it off at this new lounge at the SLS Brickell
New openings are happening every day at Brickell City Centre
Get your drink on at this new pop-up cocktail lab while it lasts