Nope, not looking too likely that French Montana and Amber Rose are a couple

French Montana hit Miami Beach the other day and definitely stood out.

Could have been all those gold necklaces.

Interesting fashion choice.

STUDIO TO THE BEACH #miamivibes #teamlove❤️ A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on May 17, 2017 at 3:01am PDT

The rapper was accompanied by an unidentified female who wore a yellow T shirt with the word “Miami” on it so the two may have been shopping at the many souvenir shops nearby.

It is unclear if there is a romantic connection as Montana was recently linked to Amber Rose. Pics showed up on the Internet of him and the model frolicking in the surf last week. But she’s back in Los Angeles, and if FM were really her boyfriend he would have flown over there to be with her. E! reports Rose’s home was broken into while she slept but nothing was taken.

OK, so back to French Montana: The hip hopper’s life doesn’t just revolve around squiring attractive females to the beach.

His latest track is called “Unforgettable.” The video features the Triplets Ghetto Kids, a dance group from Uganda whom he tracked down after seeing the talented youths perform on YouTube, reports Newsweek.

Spoke with @newsweek about my partnership with @glblctzn and the @Mama_Hope initative!! Let's come together to make a difference in the world! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on May 15, 2017 at 2:16pm PDT

That’s not all. The Moroccan entertainer recently partnered with Global Citizen, to help those living in poverty.

“I saw that people weren’t able to help themselves as far as health,” Montana told the publication. He also started a fundraising page meant to raise money for healthcare over there.

So yeah the man deserves a nice vacation.